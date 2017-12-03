Bayern Munich Boss Jupp Heynckes Feels His Side's Win Over Hannover 96 Was 'Deserved'

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes believes his side 'deserved' the victory over Hannover 96 and also says he is optimistic for the rest of the fixtures.

The Bavarians earned a hard fought 3-1 victory over Hannover at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, with the home side taking the lead early on in the first half through Arturo Vidal, but were pegged back later on through a Charlison Benschop header.

Bayern eventually sealed the win with second half goals from Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski. Winning the three points means that they extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points, after RB Leipzig lost 4-0 away from home.

Speaking after the game, Heynckes said that Bayern were worthy of the three points in their 3-1 win over Hannover. According to the Bavarians' official website, he said: "In the first half the gaps between the teams were too big. Hannover had a very good organisation, we had problems with their switching game.

.

"In the second half we played confidently and set the rhythm. We had plenty of chances to score, which unfortunately we did not use, but I think victory is deserved at this level."

The Bayern boss was also happy with the likes of Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and Jerome Boating and was optimistic for the remainder of the season.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

He continued by saying that: "Overall, I must be satisfied: Thomas Muller has played again after a long time, Kingsley Coman was injured two weeks, Jerome Boating is slowly returning to normal form. That's why I'm optimistic for the rest of the games."

Bayern Munich will now turn their attention to the Champions League, as they take on Paris Saint-Germain in their final Group B game on Tuesday.