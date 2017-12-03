Chelsea Could Let Star Stopper Thibaut Courtois Leave for Free Instead of Selling to Real Madrid

Chelsea could allow Thibaut Courtois to leave on a free transfer instead of selling him to Real Madrid, The Sun have reported.

The Belgian goalkeeper has yet to sign a new contract with his current deal expiring in 2019, and there has been increasing speculation of a move to the Bernabeu.

The Blues are reportedly willing to allow Courtois' contract to run down rather than cashing in early.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Real Madrid are believed to be targeting the 25-year-old as a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas.

Courtois spent three seasons on loan in Madrid with Atletico prior to his return to Stamford Bridge in 2014.

Speaking about his contract situation last month, Courtois said: "That’s the thing where Chelsea must deal with my agent.

"I don’t think there have been any new developments. We have so many games at the moment, and I prefer to focus on the team’s games, my own performances, and there will be time enough towards the end of the season to have talks."

Antonio Conte, meanwhile, has urged Chelsea to sort out the contract situation.

"I can say Courtois is one of the best, maybe the best goalkeeper in the world and he is a player very important for Chelsea," the Italian coach said. "But the renewal of contract is a task for the club.

"He knows very well my opinion and my thoughts about him. I consider him one of the best."