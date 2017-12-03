Former Leicester Boss Craig Shakespeare Returns to the Premier League as Part of Everton Staff

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has made a swift return the Premier League - as part of Everton's new backroom staff under Sam Allardyce.

The 54-year-old is back in the picture just six weeks after being relieved of his managerial duties at the King Power, and will work with Allardyce and his players at Finch Farm as a first-team coach, with Sammy Lee coming in as his assistant as reported by the Leicester Mercury.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Shakespeare was dismissed by the Foxes after recording just one win in eight Premier League games in what was a tricky run of fixtures for the football club.

He pitches up at a new club that have also been struggling this season, although Everton have just put together back-to-back wins for the first time in the campaign.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The Toffees were victorious at the weekend, beating Huddersfield 2-0 at Goodison Park, and have now climbed up to 10th in the table.

It is the second time Allardyce has appointed Shakespeare to work with him - his ill-fated stint as manager of England in 2016 saw him make the same move.

The move makes further sense when one remembers the fact that Shakespeare has also worked with director of football Steve Walsh before - the pair worked together at the King Power as assistants during the season of the club's unforgettable title triumph.

Soccer

