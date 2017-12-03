Sunday afternoon saw Inter Milan take on Chievo Verona at the San Siro Stadium, with the home team in great form as they won four of their last six games while the visitors only came with one win.

The opening 20 minutes of the game saw Inter dominate with possession as Gialloblu were consistently conceding corners.

The home side created multiple chances but it wasn't until the 23rd minute of the match that they made a breakthrough with an opening goal.

Ivan Perisic scored for the Nerazzurri with a right-footed shot blasting into the centre of the goal.

Though attempts were made by Chievo to bounce back, it didn't take long for Inter to get the double as 15 minutes after the first goal, captain Mauro Icardi stepped in to score.

An assist by Marcelo Brozovic let the Argentine forward drive the ball into the bottom left of the goal.

The remainder of the half displayed the host's consistency and dominance in possession with chances created by the likes of Joao Mario and Antonio Candreva.

The first half ended with the hosts leading 2-0 at the San Siro as the Serie A top three looks to be a tight battle.

The second half saw the home side adding even more pressure as chances were being created by Brozovic, Candreva and Mario.

It didn't take long for Perisic to get his double as he slotted in a shot from the left, past the keeper and to the bottom right of the net.

Inter further asserted their dominance over Chievo with a fourth goal just minutes later as a cross from Candreva met the head of centre-half Milan Skriniar on the hour mark of the game.

The Nerazzurri's performance without a doubt deserves the top spot on the Serie A table as the Black & Blues showed no mercy in the attack.

A few minutes after the ball went in there was a delay to the match as Chievo suffered an injury and as a result, Nicola Rigoni had to be subbed off.

Despite Chievo bringing on new players and Inter subbing off their main man Icardi, the hosts continued to apply pressure in the attack by winning a flurry of corners but failing to convert chances created by their star players.

In the dying minute of the game, Perisic finally found his hat trick as he scored in the 92nd minute, leaving Inter fans to go crazy in the stands.

The match ended 5-0 as Inter Milan saw themselves leapfrog both Juventus and Napoli in the table to be first in the league with a tight 39 points.

The upcoming weeks in Serie A are going to be intense as these three sides try to battle to secure the Scudetto.