Mark Hughes Impressed by Teamwork as Potters Celebrate Comeback Victory Against Swansea

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Stoke City managed to win their first game in well over a month as they beat Swansea City 2-1 at the bet365 stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Despite conceding early in the match to a Wilfried Bony volley, the Potters managed to bounce back in the first half with the efforts of Xherdan Shaqiri and Mame Diouf. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Stoke Sentinel reports that manager of the home side, Mark Hughes, was delighted by the way his team played in responding to the away goal and coming back to win. 

"It would have been very easy to feel sorry for ourselves," Hughes said regarding the away side's opener. "We dusted ourselves down and set about trying to do something about the situation."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Hughes mentioned how the Swans' formation was the reason why his side conceded early as they hadn't come against it in a long time. 

But his side managed to adapt quickly and add pressure to the game in order to slot in the equaliser followed by the game changer.

"It's always difficult when you come up against a formation you haven't matched up against in recent times.

"We matched them up and we were able to put pressure on higher up the field and that's where the goals have come from."

