Raheem Sterling to Become Highest Paid Player in Premier League With New £300k-a-Week Contract

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is set to become the Premier League's highest paid player with a new £300k-per-week contract, The Sun have reported.

The 22-year-old will be rewarded for his excellent form this season with a bumper new deal at the Etihad.

The proposed contract will see Sterling surpass Manchester United's Paul Pogba, whose £290k-per-week makes him the current highest earner in the Premier League.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-SOUTHAMPTON

With just two years remaining on his deal, City are keen to ensure that they tie down the former Liverpool winger for the foreseeable future.

Talks were expected to begin at the end of this season, but have been brought forward due to Sterling's exceptional performances.

Pep Guardiola has overseen a significant improvement in the England international, who took his tally for the season to 13 with a last minute winner against Southampton in midweek.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-SOUTHAMPTON

Sterling was linked with a move to Arsenal during the summer transfer window, but Guardiola has insisted that was never an option.

“We were clear when ­Arsenal wanted him we said, ‘No, that’s not going to happen’,” he said, quoted by the Mirror. “He’s still young and we hope to make him happy so that he can stay for longer.”

He added: "I didn’t ­discover Raheem, the player he is. The quality is his ­talent. He did it at Liverpool.He played amazing and that’s why City paid a lot of money for him.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters