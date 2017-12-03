Raheem Sterling to Become Highest Paid Player in Premier League With New £300k-a-Week Contract

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is set to become the Premier League's highest paid player with a new £300k-per-week contract, The Sun have reported.

The 22-year-old will be rewarded for his excellent form this season with a bumper new deal at the Etihad.

The proposed contract will see Sterling surpass Manchester United's Paul Pogba, whose £290k-per-week makes him the current highest earner in the Premier League.

With just two years remaining on his deal, City are keen to ensure that they tie down the former Liverpool winger for the foreseeable future.

Talks were expected to begin at the end of this season, but have been brought forward due to Sterling's exceptional performances.

Pep Guardiola has overseen a significant improvement in the England international, who took his tally for the season to 13 with a last minute winner against Southampton in midweek.

Sterling was linked with a move to Arsenal during the summer transfer window, but Guardiola has insisted that was never an option.

“We were clear when ­Arsenal wanted him we said, ‘No, that’s not going to happen’,” he said, quoted by the Mirror. “He’s still young and we hope to make him happy so that he can stay for longer.”

He added: "I didn’t ­discover Raheem, the player he is. The quality is his ­talent. He did it at Liverpool.He played amazing and that’s why City paid a lot of money for him.”