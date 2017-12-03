Sporting Director Gives Backing to Peter Bosz as Dortmund Forced to 'Live' With Draw in Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director, Michael Zorc, said that the club are looking to 'turn things around' after continuing their two-month winless streak against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Dortmund came from a goal behind to rescue a point at the BayArena. However, fans were left disappointed that Peter Bosz's side weren't able to push for a winning goal after Leverkusen were reduced to 10 men.

Michael Zorc also told @SkySportDE that Borussia Dortmund "have not made contact with any other coach... We want to turn things around with Peter Bosz"#B04BVB pic.twitter.com/gf65TCE5sN — DW Sports (@dw_sports) December 2, 2017

"Ultimately we have to live with the point," Zorc told the club website. "But we performed much better today, especially in the second half when we had a man more than them.

"The mentality and character shown were good. We fell behind again, but this time we came back and even had a chance to nick it at the end.

"We want to turn things around. We would have liked to have won all three points today to kick-start that process."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Summer signing Andriy Yarmolenko saw a right-footed effort hit the back of the net to help Dortmund avoid another defeat, cancelling out Kevin Volland's simple opener.

Although Wendell's controversial red card gave Dortmund the chance to take the game by the scruff of the neck, die Schwarzgelben were unable to find a cutting edge in the final third and Leverkusen's goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, went largely untroubled.