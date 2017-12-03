Thomas Muller Pleased With Bayern Munich Injury Return But Knows PSG Test Will Be Tough

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller has stated he believes his first game back from injury on Saturday showed promise, but that he still has a lot of work to do to reach full match sharpness once again.

The frontman lasted 81 minutes on his return to action, as goals from Arturo Vidal, Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski from the spot put the reigning Bundesliga champions back on track with a 3-1 win over Hannover 96 following their rather surprising 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend.

The 28-year-old missed the previous seven games across all competitions for the Reds, including the loss at Borussia-Park, after being sidelined at the back end of October with a muscle fibre injury.

Since his absence the Bavarians have surged past the struggling Borussia Dortmund and now sit six points clear of nearest challengers RB Leipzig in the German top-flight.

Muller, who was handed the captaincy once again by boss Jupp Heynckes on his return, enjoyed his return after his lay-off, but insisted he still faces a challenge to find the levels he reached before his injury.

"It went well, we won and I slotted into the game well", Raumdeuter told the Bundesliga's official website when asked about his winning comeback.

"I still have to work on my match fitness, but I'm not dissatisfied."

Muller will get the chance to work on his match sharpness when his side welcome French giants Paris Saint-Germain to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday evening.

The Ligue 1 outfit ran riot over Bayern in the reverse leg at the Parc des Princes in September, claiming a comfortable 3-0 victory which finally spelt the end of former boss Carlo Ancelotti's time in charge at the club.

Mats Hummels: "Thomas Muller is incredibly important for the team, he does great work. He provides movement in our game. It's much less static when he's on the pitch." pic.twitter.com/drt3SVpEJm — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) December 3, 2017

However, despite the opposition posing arguably one of the most potent attacking threats in Europe right now, the Germany international is positive his side can come away with something, but will need to play their game in order to do so.

"We know that we still have a really difficult run of games", Muller added.

"I don't see any games ahead that we can take lightly. We need the whole squad and good performances from everyone.

James Rodriguez on Thomas Muller: "He was the stimulating element in our game and showed a great desire to perform." pic.twitter.com/3PqoQkNBHY — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) December 3, 2017

"It depends how the game is going", he responded when asked if Bayern still had a chance of topping their group.

"Basically, we want to play to win. But we're certainly not going to play with six strikers just because we know we'd need a 4-0 win to top the group.

"It's about winning the game. Depending on how it goes we might get a second wind."