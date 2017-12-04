Bournemouth Defender Adam Smith Reveals Apology From Referee Jon Moss After Yellow Card for Dive

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith has revealed that he received an apology from referee Jon Moss after the Cherries right-back was given a yellow for diving.

The incident occurred in the mid-point of the first half of the Bournemouth's South Coast derby against Southampton. After good play from the Cherries, Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal slid in and clearly fouled Smith.

If it’s true Jon Moss apologised to Adam Smith why don’t the FA rescind the booking? You can’t have it both ways. Delph should’ve been booked for his simulation. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) December 3, 2017

To the surprise of everyone, Moss booked Smith for diving, and denied the home side a penalty in the process. After the game, Smith revealed that Moss apologised to him stating that it was in fact a penalty, as quoted by The Sun.

“For the ref to book me doesn't help because that's my fifth yellow card of the season. I spoke to him after and he apologised and said it was a penalty.

Big shout for a Bournemouth penalty, but Adam Smith gets a yellow for a perceived dive. No denying there was contact..... Boufal a lucky boy — Off The Ball (@offtheball) December 3, 2017

"I don't mind him admitting it but the fact he booked me and can't get it rescinded means I'll miss the next game."

Cherries boss Eddie Howe was angry at the referee's decision and could not understand why the penalty wasn't given.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“I can't work out what the referee has seen, but that's football. I think it's a clear penalty.

At the time I had a good view of it and I think if the defender doesn't get the ball he's in trouble because he's committed, he's on the floor. Adam goes over his leg.

"It's hugely disappointing because not only do we not get the penalty but we lose Adam to suspension and it has a knock-on effect to the next game."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Smith will miss the Cherries next game against Crystal Palace, and as for Moss he will be hoping to avoid officiating any Bournemouth home games for the foreseeable future.