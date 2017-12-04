Gennaro Gattuso Claims 'a Stabbing Would Have Been Less Painful' After Benevento's Draw With Milan

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

New AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso had a day to forget after his charges dramatically conceded a late, late goal to bottom of the table Benevento on Sunday afternoon. 

The Rossoneri were left speechless after Benevento's goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli headed the equaliser for the hosts only seconds before the end of a match that Milan had largely dominated. 

Benevento have now managed to get their first point of the season after losing 14 consecutive matches since their promotion to the Serie A.

Gattuso, who has just replaced sacked Vincenzo Montella as Milan's new manager, couldn't have a worse debut on Sunday as his men put in just another disappointing result. 

As he faced the media in the aftermath of the match, the Italian said: “It hurts, I can say that. A stabbing would’ve been less painful than this goal.

“We suffered in the final 15 minutes, but conceded a bizarre goal. I never would’ve expected to concede at the last second with the opposition goalkeeper on target.

“This team might look like it’s just wandering around not bothered by anything, but instead I saw a really downhearted side in the locker room today. We are Milan and must do more, because the current level is not enough.

He continued: “It was my first game on the Milan bench, a side I represented for many years. I had thought we’d done it, but instead we made a naïve mistake giving away that free kick with Ignazio Abate. It hurts and we are here licking our wounds.”

In another interview, Gattuso added: “The lads gave their all, we conceded a strange goal and at the moment that’s just what our luck is.

“I want to thank the players for showing their desire and commitment. We lick our wounds today, will work to improve the fitness levels and mentality, but I cannot reproach my players for anything today.”

Milan were responsible for Benevnto's first ever point in the Serie A, which Gattuso commented: “We could’ve developed our play better, as we lost the ball too many times playing out of defence. Trying to do something new is good, but we knew that despite the defeats, Benevento have been doing much better in terms of performance lately.

“We have a long way to go and a lot to improve.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters