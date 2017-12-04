Gennaro Gattuso Claims 'a Stabbing Would Have Been Less Painful' After Benevento's Draw With Milan

New AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso had a day to forget after his charges dramatically conceded a late, late goal to bottom of the table Benevento on Sunday afternoon.

The Rossoneri were left speechless after Benevento's goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli headed the equaliser for the hosts only seconds before the end of a match that Milan had largely dominated.

Benevento have now managed to get their first point of the season after losing 14 consecutive matches since their promotion to the Serie A.

Goals in Serie A:



Andre Silva: 0

Brignoli (goalkeeper): 1



I'm done with life. — #MaskedBonucci (@WhatGattusoMad) December 3, 2017

Gattuso, who has just replaced sacked Vincenzo Montella as Milan's new manager, couldn't have a worse debut on Sunday as his men put in just another disappointing result.

As he faced the media in the aftermath of the match, the Italian said: “It hurts, I can say that. A stabbing would’ve been less painful than this goal.

“We suffered in the final 15 minutes, but conceded a bizarre goal. I never would’ve expected to concede at the last second with the opposition goalkeeper on target.

“This team might look like it’s just wandering around not bothered by anything, but instead I saw a really downhearted side in the locker room today. We are Milan and must do more, because the current level is not enough.

Benevento lost their first 14 Serie A games, only scoring six goals.



Their GOALKEEPER has just equalised against Gattuso's AC Milan. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/O8Wafc7roW — bet365 (@bet365) December 3, 2017

He continued: “It was my first game on the Milan bench, a side I represented for many years. I had thought we’d done it, but instead we made a naïve mistake giving away that free kick with Ignazio Abate. It hurts and we are here licking our wounds.”

In another interview, Gattuso added: “The lads gave their all, we conceded a strange goal and at the moment that’s just what our luck is.

Gattuso walking into the dressing room after AC Milan conceded that injury time equaliser to Benevento... pic.twitter.com/1Olb2URbwx — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 3, 2017

“I want to thank the players for showing their desire and commitment. We lick our wounds today, will work to improve the fitness levels and mentality, but I cannot reproach my players for anything today.”

Milan were responsible for Benevnto's first ever point in the Serie A, which Gattuso commented: “We could’ve developed our play better, as we lost the ball too many times playing out of defence. Trying to do something new is good, but we knew that despite the defeats, Benevento have been doing much better in terms of performance lately.

Elsewhere, Benevento's goalkeeper has just scored in the 90th minute against AC Milan to make it 2-2! Scenes! — 90min (@90min_Football) December 3, 2017

“We have a long way to go and a lot to improve.”