Juventus fullback Alex Sandro has been given a £52m price tag by his club, with the Brazilian reportedly interested in leaving Turin in January.

Chelsea and Manchester City are both keen on the 26-year-old, with the former even offering Juventus over £50m during the summer in the hopes of prising Sandro away from Italy.

Although Juventus remained adamant that the Brazilian would not be allowed to leave the club, a change in his attitude has made the reigning Serie A champions rethink their position, according to Tuttosport.

Despite rejecting Chelsea's offer during the summer transfer window, the Italian champions would now be willing to accept a similar offer if Antonio Conte still wants Sandro in west London, according to the reports.

Sandro first moved to Europe in 2011 after impressing in spells in the Brazilian top flight and the Uruguayan first division.

Portuguese side FC Porto acted as the stepping stone for the fullback to make a move to one of Europe's bigger clubs, eventually joining Juventus in 2015 for £23m after a four-year spell at the Estádio do Dragão.

Now recognized as one of the best full-backs in Europe, Sandro is expected to be wearing the blue of Chelsea or Manchester City in the near future.

Manchester City invested heavily in their defensive areas over the summer and convincing the club's hierarchy to splash out another £50m on a fullback could be tough.

For Chelsea, Roman Abramovich will be aware of Conte's admiration for Sandro. The only thing that will stop the Blues moving for the Juventus defender is the uncertainty surrounding how much longer Conte will be in charge for at Stamford Bridge.