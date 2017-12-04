Legend Hernan Crespo Shows 'Club Loyalty' in Striker Selection for Argentina's World Cup Mission

Hernan Crespo is recognised as an Argentine legend having made 65 appearances for his country over twelve years and scoring 35 goals.

After having a tremendous playing career which saw him ply his trade in Italy with Parma, Lazio, AC Milan and Inter and England with Chelsea, he has now retired.

Recently, when he appeared on Argentinian TV show 'Podemos Hablar', he was asked to share his opinion on the Mauro Icardi vs Gonzalo Higuain issue concerning which of the two strikers should be included in the Argentinian national team that will travel to Russia next summer for the FIFA World Cup.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Reported via sempreinter.com, Crespo tried to remain diplomatic in his response, but his answer reflected his club loyalty.

The striker explained: “Mauro and Gonzalo are two different kind of players and the same goes for Agüero. If I had to choose only two attackers for our national team I would go with Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala who are two incredible players.”

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Argentina have numerous and frightening attacking options, which most other countries competing in next summer's tournament would look upon with envy. Crespo continued:





“If I had to choose between Icardi and Higuain I would make my decision based on being an Inter fan. However, the two of them could also play together up front and in any case they could both profit by working together.”

Regardless of which forwards Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli selects, it is unlikely that goal scoring should be a problem for La Albiceleste; they will be a formidable force and one of the favourites to win the competition.