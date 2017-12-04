Mauricio Pochettino Reveals the Reason Why Dele Alli Won't Play Against APOEL Nicosia

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Dele Alli will not start in his side's final Champions League group game against APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday evening, but has insisted it is nothing to do with the player's current dip in form.

Spurs round off their initial stages of their European elite campaign having already secured top spot in Group H and in the hope they are able to rekindle some form.

Daily reminder that Dele Alli is making half of what Jesse Lingard is making per week. Smh Man United need to pay their players more — Daniel 💉💉💉 (@WilfSzn) December 1, 2017

Since their dramatic comeback against Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park last month, the north Londoners have failed to record a single victory, with a defeat to Leicester City and a pair of 1-1 stalemates with West Bromwich Albion and Watford arguably bringing an end to their Premier League title challenge.





However, due to the fact Tottenham have already topped their group, boss Pochettino is preparing to reshuffle his pack and offer some players a rest, with Alli being one of them.

“The media have been out for him.”@Joey7Barton says we should not be too hard on Dele Alli as the #THFC midfielder struggles to repeat last season’s form... pic.twitter.com/ach8srfsMo — Alan Brazil (@SportsBreakfast) December 4, 2017

The 21-year-old has struggled to replicate his immense showings of last term this time around, and cut an extremely frustrated figure when he was withdrawn from proceedings in Spurs' draw with the Hornets at the weekend.

But despite muddling his way through his toughest spell since joining the Lilywhites, his Argentine manager is not omitting him from Wednesday's Champions League clash due to his current output, but to allow others an opportunity to show their worth.

"I am happy with Dele in terms of his commitment", Pochettino told The Sun.

"He was OK when he came off. Players who have character show their frustration and it was a game we wanted to win."

Fans will be hoping for a decent performance from the team and hope they'll get back to winning ways ahead of the Premier League clash with Stoke at Wembley.