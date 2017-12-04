PHOTO: Former Milan Striker Alexandre Pato Stuns Twitter With New Hairdo and Fans Aren't Happy

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Former Milan, Chelsea and Villarreal striker Alexandre Pato stunned Twitter after revealing his new blonde hairdo in his latest post, and fans weren't happy with the new look.

Pato revealed his new hairstyle on Sunday via his Twitter, and fans were quick to question what he was doing with his life as they made their unhappiness at his new look very clear.

Angry reactions on the social media site claimed he was having a midlife crisis, whilst others included: 

"I'm not sure what's more troubling, the haircut or the fact Alexandre Pato is only 28", while others users simply mocked him with memes, clearly speechless at the former golden boy's transformation.

The now 28-year-old joined Milan in 2007 with a big reputation, but injuries ultimately ruined his spell in Italy, and moves to Spain, England and even a return to Brazil failed to ignite his career. He now plays his football in China with Tianjin Quanjian where his great potential looks to be wasted away.

