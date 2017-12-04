Real Madrid President Reveals His Ballon d'Or Pick as Alleged Leak of Winner Surfaces Online

December 04, 2017

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has revealed who he believes will win this year's Ballon d'Or and surprise, surprise, it's Cristiano Ronaldo. 

After the Portugal and Madrid forward picked up his second Best FIFA Men's Player award last month, Perez believes that Ronaldo will now go on to pick up his fifth Ballon d'Or later this December. 

"Ronaldo is one of our great symbols," said Perez (via the Sun). "He is the leading goalscorer in our history. A few days ago, he won his second 'The Best' and this week he is going to win his fifth Ballon d'Or."


However, Perez's prediction for Ronaldo to equal Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or tally of five may already be thwarted after rumours that the winner of the award has been leaked online. 

                      This alleged cover of France Football unveils Lionel Messi as the winner

Images have emerged online of a leaked front cover of France Football magazine, which appears to show that Barcelona's Lionel Messi will be this year's Ballon d'Or recipient. 

This alleged leak contradicts reports in Spain that Ronaldo has already been informed that he will be this year's winner. Other rumours also suggest that Ronaldo has already been congratulated by Messi himself.

Last season, Ronaldo helped his Madrid side to the double as Los Blancos picked up both the La Liga and Champions League titles. His achievements this term are sure to make him a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The winner will be revealed on the 7th of December.

