Rolando Maran Admits His Side Gave Inter a Lot as Chievo Verona Lose 5-0 at the San Siro

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Sunday afternoon saw Chievo Verona lose their fifth game of the season at the San Siro as Inter Milan demolished them 5-0 to take the top spot of the Serie A table. 

The match featured a hat-trick from in-form Croatian star Ivan Perisic, as well as goals from captain Mauro Icardi and Milan Skriniar.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Talking to the press after the match, Chievo manager Rolando Maran admitted the disappointment he had in his team as they gave the hosts too much in the game, Football Italia reports.

“Against this Inter it needed the perfect match from us. Instead, we gave them a lot,” Maran said with harsh honesty. “This Inter is hard to face, especially now they are motivated.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“We made mistakes at the start and that complicated everything. It’s hard to even comment."

With five wins, five draws and five losses this season, Maran believes that his are having a good season sitting in 12th place with 20 points.

He admits his side needed to make less errors, but gives credit to Inter Milan for their incredible form this season. 

“We are having a good season, today we didn’t do well. Losing against Inter can happen, but we need to make fewer errors.

“From a psychological point of view, the loss in the derby during the week also hurt, but you have to give Inter credit.”

