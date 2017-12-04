Ryan Bertrand Laughs Off Awful Throw in During Southampton's Draw With Bournemouth

Ryan Bertrand has laughed off his awful throw in during Southampton's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth yesterday claiming he was time wasting.

The Daily Mail report that as the left-back attempted to release the ball, he appeared to put a spin on it which sent it further out of play towards the crowd. It was perhaps maybe not a surprise that the Bournemouth supporters enjoyed the moment.

Thinking on his feet though, the England international turned to the fans and winked before tapping his wrist to suggest the error was a deliberate act of time wasting.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Southampton came from behind to take a point from their South Coast neighbours thanks to Charlie Austin's third goal in as many games. Ryan Fraser had put the Cherries in front with both sides remaining in a crowded Premier League mid-table.

The draw completes an encouraging week for the Saints who hammered Everton 4-1 before going down bravely to Manchester City in midweek.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Next up for Southampton are two home fixtures, firstly against Arsenal before their former manager Claude Puel returns to St Mary's returns with his Leicester City side.

Bertrand will be hoping to continue his good form in the build-up to the World Cup. He has become a key part of the Southampton and is top of the appearance stats for outfield players this season with 11 appearances.

The former Chelsea man has also featured in both England's recent friendly matches against Germany and Brazil and will hope to make the squad that will go to Russia.