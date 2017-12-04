Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is back in training and is expected to return to the first team this month, as reported by Daily Nation.

Wanyama has missed the majority of the season so far, after the Kenyan picked up a serious knee injury in September.

After a long layoff, Wanyama is now back in training and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to have the midfielder back in his squad for the busy Christmas schedule.

Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen spoke about Wanyama recently, stating how important the player is to the squad.

"Victor was immense for us last season, it was his first season with us and he was great in his partnership with (England players Eric Dier or Harry Winks) or (Belgian international) Mousa Dembele or whoever played next to him," Vertonghen told Sky Sports News.

"He is just a great player, but we have other options and we cannot stick to one or two players."

The return of Wanyama will be a welcomed sight for the North Londoners following a string of poor results. Also due to injuries, the midfield of Spurs has changed a fair bit.

Players like Winks, Dier and Dembele have struggled to form a relationship in the middle of the park, and with Wanyama returning balance will hopefully be restored.

Spurs face tricky trips to Burnley and Swansea, while hosting Southampton and West Ham over the festive period. However, the big crunch match will be before Christmas against Manchester City, a game in which Wanyama is not likely to feature in.

Tottenham currently sit sixth in the league, locked on the same points tally as Burnley and will be hoping for a win against Stoke in their next fixture.