Arjen Robben Reveals That Moving to Bayern Munich From Real Madrid Felt Like 'a Step Backwards'

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has admitted that moving to the club from Real Madrid felt like a step backwards at the time, but claims that working with Louis van Gaal was the biggest pulling factor in his transfer back in 2009.

the Dutchman had struggled to establish himself and build on the potential that was promised at the Santiago Bernabeu - mainly down to continuing injury problems that have always caused him trouble.

However, though Bayern were still amongst Europe's elite, Robben has now conceded that he saw his switch as a move backwards.

"It felt like a step backwards at the time," Robben told UEFA's official website"Bayern had no international success in the years before I joined and my goal was actually to play at the best possible level, which would have meant winning the Champions League.

"It was a tough decision. Real Madrid was one of the biggest teams in the world. There was no way to return.

"It [moving to Bayern] went well; my wish was to work with Louis van Gaal. That was the best time of my career."

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Robben helped the Bavarian club to finally reach international success in the 2012/13 season when Bayern clinched the Champions League trophy, and the German side have been competing at the highest level ever since.

This week sees Robben and his teammates host Paris Saint-Germain, with both sides already having booked their place in the knockout stages of the competition. 

Though it's highly unlikely, Bayern can still qualify from Group B in first place with a victory over PSG - so long as there's an 18 goal swing. They'll probably settle for second, though.

