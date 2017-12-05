How to watch Barcelona vs. Sporting CP on Tuesday.
Barcelona host Sporting CP at Camp Nou on Tuesday in a Champions League matchup.
Barcelona will be without Arda Turan, Andres Iniesta, Ousmane Dembele, Rafinha, Javier Mascherano and Samuel Umtiti due to injury.
Sporting CP is coming off a 1–0 victory over Belenenses. Bas Dost scored the lone goal.
Barcelona leads its Championship League group with 11 points in five games and has yet to lose a match. Barcelona is coming off a 2–2 draw against Celta Vigo.
Find out how to watch the match below.
How to Watch
Game Time: Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2:45 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.