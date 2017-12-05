Barcelona host Sporting CP at Camp Nou on Tuesday in a Champions League matchup.

Barcelona will be without Arda Turan, Andres Iniesta, Ousmane Dembele, Rafinha, Javier Mascherano and Samuel Umtiti due to injury.

Sporting CP is coming off a 1–0 victory over Belenenses. Bas Dost scored the lone goal.

Barcelona leads its Championship League group with 11 points in five games and has yet to lose a match. Barcelona is coming off a 2–2 draw against Celta Vigo.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.