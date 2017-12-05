How to Watch Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid online. 

By Stanley Kay
December 05, 2017

Chelsea will host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in each team's final match of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Chelsea has already locked up a place in the knockout round, but the Blues still haven't clinched first place in Group C. Chelsea has 10 points to Roma's eight. A win (and likely a draw) by Chelsea would seal the top spot. 

Atletico needs a win and some help to reach the knockout stage. The 2016-17 semifinalists have six points, two behind Roma. A Roma win would eliminate Atletico. 

See how to watch Tuesday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports Net (check local listings)

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters