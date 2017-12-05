Chelsea will host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in each team's final match of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Chelsea has already locked up a place in the knockout round, but the Blues still haven't clinched first place in Group C. Chelsea has 10 points to Roma's eight. A win (and likely a draw) by Chelsea would seal the top spot.

Atletico needs a win and some help to reach the knockout stage. The 2016-17 semifinalists have six points, two behind Roma. A Roma win would eliminate Atletico.

See how to watch Tuesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports Net (check local listings)

