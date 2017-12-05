Guillem Balague Claims Liverpool Are Not on Atleti Star Antoine Griezmann's Radar

Guillem Balague has played down the idea of Antoine Griezmann moving to Liverpool, in a recent Q&A for Sky Sports.

The Frenchman only extended his contract with Atletico Madrid this summer, keeping him at the club until 2022. However, rumours of unrest have resurfaced this season, and it is thought that a host of clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid, are keen on signing the striker.

“There was a conversation with Griezmann and the Atletico hierarchy after the Madrid derby where he was asked if he was committed to the club," Balague revealed.

“Atleti were unhappy with Griezmann's comments about his future and how he flirts with other clubs."

“He was told he had to focus, to which he asked to be played alongside a strike partner up front. His suggestion has been listened to and now everyone is happy.”

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Since his £24m move from Real Sociedad to Atletico back in 2014, the Frenchman has notched 65 goals for the Madrid outfit - including a last minute winner against his former club on Saturday.

His increasingly impressive goals tally has led to an increasing amount of admirers. However, Asked whether Liverpool would have a chance of signing Griezmann, Balague seemed doubtful.

“Griezmann is thinking of different things," he wrote. “Liverpool have to prove they are genuine title contenders again to be able to attract the likes of Griezmann."

“I don't think Liverpool are on Griezmann's radar at this moment in time.”

Atletico take on Chelsea on Tuesday night in the Champions League, a game in which they'll need a win to stand any hope of qualifying for the latter stages, while Griezmann will be hoping to add to the two goals he has already scored in Atletico's campaign.