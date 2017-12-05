Leeds Star Backs 'Fantastic' Wolves for Automatic Promotion After Molineux Hammering

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has conceded that Wolves are the best team in the Championship, and seems adamant that they will return to the top flight at the end of the season.

“I’ve been in England two years now," he said, "and Wolves are the best team I’ve seen so far. They are easily the best team we have played this season.

“They have fantastic players and a good team. They are good tactically, but also they have three offensive players – Diogo Jota, Leo Bonatini and Ivan Cavaleiro – who are some of the best players in the league.

“For sure, Wolves are going to be one of the teams going up to the Premier League, if not directly then through the play-offs. But it’s difficult to say which other teams are going to be there. It’s open - 10, 11, 12 teams can go up.”

Though the defender conceded that Wolves will likely get back to the Premier League, he seems determined to get Leeds there, especially after last season's efforts:

“We have a lot of positive and good new things at the club – a new owner, new staff and new players from other countries who have taken time to adjust.

“Promotion was mine and the team’s goal from the start of the season. Whether you do it directly or through the play-offs, it doesn’t matter. If you aim high, it makes it easier to work every day."