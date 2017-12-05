Liverpool Fans Take to Social Media to Respond to Daniel Sturridge Exit Rumours

Not for the first time in recent months, Daniel Sturridge is being linked with a move away from Liverpool.

The England international has been an unused substitute in five of his last six appearances on the squad list and has long been rumoured to want an exit in order to warrant an England call-up for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Whilst his preferred destination is likely to be remaining in the Premier League, the Express reported recently that AC Milan are looking to secure his services when the transfer window opens in just under a month.

Whatever his destination, recent rumblings on Twitter suggest that Liverpool fans are unlikely to lose any sleep over his departure.

Liverpool’s best interests should be to improve in Sturridge. He has struggled for us. Get rid and get someone better in. — Sean Coleby (@seancoleby) December 3, 2017

He must be because Solanke is now ahead of Sturridge as well. Sturridge is finished for me we are a worse side when he's in it. — David_LFC96⭐ (@David_LFC96) December 3, 2017

Sturridge is finished...just let him go...Club comes first not players — Coutinho🇧🇷 (@LFC_Coutinho7) December 3, 2017

“Sometimes you’ve just got to let them know what time it is”

Daniel Sturridge February 2014 — John Nightingale (@johnnightlfc) December 4, 2017

Feels too sad to say this but it could be Sturridge's last month at Liverpool Football Club. It's been a pleasure. — George🎅🎄 (@George__O) December 3, 2017

£30m for sturridge? Is that the price lfc have put on him? If that's the case then yeah do it. I was thinking £20m for sturridge at best. Only because of his injury record — Tony LFC (@Tonyfitness86) December 3, 2017

Liverpool fans do have a point. Despite scoring four goals, Sturridge has only featured nine times this season, the second lowest appearance tally for any Liverpool goalscorer this season.

He's obviously going to want to draw England boss Gareth Southgate's attention, so a move away is probably the best way to do so.