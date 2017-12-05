Liverpool Fans Take to Social Media to Respond to Daniel Sturridge Exit Rumours

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Not for the first time in recent months, Daniel Sturridge is being linked with a move away from Liverpool.

The England international has been an unused substitute in five of his last six appearances on the squad list and has long been rumoured to want an exit in order to warrant an England call-up for next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Whilst his preferred destination is likely to be remaining in the Premier League, the Express reported recently that AC Milan are looking to secure his services when the transfer window opens in just under a month.

Whatever his destination, recent rumblings on Twitter suggest that Liverpool fans are unlikely to lose any sleep over his departure.

Liverpool fans do have a point. Despite scoring four goals, Sturridge has only featured nine times this season, the second lowest appearance tally for any Liverpool goalscorer this season.

He's obviously going to want to draw England boss Gareth Southgate's attention, so a move away is probably the best way to do so.

