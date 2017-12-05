Man City Reportedly Keeping a Watchful Eye on Coveted Fiorentina Talent Federico Chiesa

Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on talented Fiorentina attacker Federico Chiesa, son of ex-Sampdoria, Parma, Fiorentina and Italy striker Enrico Chiesa.

According to Calciomercato, Serie A title chasers Inter Milan and Napoli have each shown interest in Chiesa without much success.

It is also said that big spending French giants Paris Saint-Germain are another side to be watching the youngster's development.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

City are apparently the latest club to place Chiesa on their watchlist. Scouts representing the Premier League leaders are said to have been to watch the Italy Under-21 international on more than one occasion this season, having also scouted Lazio starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as well.

It is pointed out that Fiorentina, who lost Federico Bernardeschi to Juventus in a €40m deal during the summer, have no intention of letting Chiesa go. The winger has provided seven combined goals and assists in 14 Serie A appearances so far this season.

City are also said to have stopped short of any formal declaration of interest, but remain intent on keeping a close eye on how Chiesa continues to develop.

The sky blues have specifically targeted numerous young talents in recent seasons, capturing the likes of Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus, among others.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is another example, while Bernardo Silva was only 22 years of age when he arrived in the summer and Benjamin Mendy had only turned 23 a week before signing. Another new arrival, Ederson, is also young for a goalkeeper at the age of 24.