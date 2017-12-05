Newcastle & Crystal Palace Target Slapped With Outrageous Price Tag by Besiktas

Turkish outfit Besiktas have slapped a huge €100m price tag on Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace target Cenk Tosun following a brilliant start to the season from the 26-year-old.

The attacker has notched up an impressive 11 goals and two assists in 19 games for his side this season, and has been attracting a huge amount of interest from the Premier League.

However, vice-president Deniz Atalay has seemingly quashed any hopes of signing the forward, after claiming that he sees Tosun as an £88m rated player.

“If you ask me Cenk is worth €100 million, he has a very bright future,” Atalay is quoted as saying by Turkish Football

“He is starting to reap the fruits from the seeds we sewed.”

Crystal Palace were reported to be close to agreeing a mere £22m move for Tosun at the end of the summer before negotiations broke down between the player and club; and the chances of the Eagles being able to afford paying four times that amount seem rather unlikely.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Though questions could be raised over his ability to perform outside of the Turkish League, the striker hasn't shied away from the big stage this season.

Tosun has found the back of the net on four occasions in this season's Champions League, also registering two assists for his side as Besiktas ran away clear winners of Group G in the early stages of the Champions League.

Despite still having one match remaining, Besiktas sit four points clear at the top of their group, meaning they've already booked their spot in the knockout phases of the competition.