Jurgen Klopp Admits Spartak Match 'All or Nothing' as Liverpool Eye UCL Group Top Spot

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Jurgen Klopp has issued a rallying cry to his Liverpool stars ahead of their "all or nothing" Champions League showdown with Spartak Moscow.

The Reds face the Russian outfit in their final Group E match of the campaign and, whilst a point would be enough to secure a place in the last-16 of the tournament, Klopp is demanding that his players win the clash at Anfield to secure top spot.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the German explained why Wednesday's game would be like a proper final" with Spartak also requiring a victory to try and overhaul Sevilla for a spot in the next round.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp said: “It's a proper final. It is all or nothing. We know about the situation. They know about the situation.

“It is the Champions League. It is always important but the last game of the group stage is the most important if you have to play for something, which we obviously have. Exciting.

“We know we can draw but we cannot go for the draw. This information is only useful for after the game when we see the results. We cannot play for that and we do not want to.

“There is pressure. We cannot ignore it, we are going for something big. But we had it against Middlesbrough and Hoffenheim – those types of games. We did it quite well so far and we have to do it again.”

The game against Spartak comes just four days before a mammoth Merseyside derby against city rivals Everton.

Toffees boss Sam Allardyce has already stated that he will field a skeleton side for the Blues' final Europa League game against Apollon Limassol on Thursday as he looks to rest his key stars ahead of that bout.

Klopp, though, added that he would be taking no such precautions in a bid to earn first place in his side's Champions League group.

He said (via the Echo): "I don't have to think about the game on Sunday already. We have enough time after tomorrow night and we will be prepared for that game. We want to go through and we have the chance to do it so we do not hesitate to line up our best team.

"Even when we changed a lot it was always about bringing in these players to have the concentration, to have the skills and to have the fresh legs to win the game.

"Thankfully, it has worked well quite in the last few games and that is what we will do again. We will prepare for this game but we cannot line up for the derby in the same moment."

