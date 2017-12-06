PHOTO: Injury-Plagued Jack Wilshere Pokes Fun at Own Struggles While Ice Skating With Family

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has poked fun at his injury plagued career on Twitter.

The 25-year-old commented on his ability to refrain from injury whilst getting into the Christmas spirit with his family on Tuesday afternoon, labelling his time as a "positive week".

It's a well known story throughout the footballing world. After bursting onto the scene with an impeccable performance against La Liga giants Barcelona as an 18-year-old back in 2011, Wilshere was supposed to be the future of English football.

However, constant injuries ever since have severely hampered his potential, and the Arsenal midfielder has spend the last year trying to prove himself to Arsene Wenger - last season on loan at Bournemouth, before needing to prove his fitness in the Europa League back with the Gunners this term.

It finally seems as though Wilshere's injury hell is being put firmly behind him as he gradually accumulates more minutes on the pitch. In fact, he's gotten so confident that the England international has even poked fun at his own history:

Positive week, managed to get through 20 minutes of ice skating without getting injured 😁💪😂 pic.twitter.com/FjCvOmLQif — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) December 5, 2017

The fan favourite captioned his tweet with "Positive week, managed get through 20 minutes of ice skating without getting injured" after spending some quality time with his young family earlier on in the week.

Wilshere and his teammates now turn their attention to Thursday night's Europa League encounter against BATE Borisov.

The Gunners have already qualified from Group H as leaders, and will progress into the knockout stages regardless of the result against the Belarusian side.

However, while the game won't mean much to the club, Wilshere will be eyeing the match up as an opportunity to further prove his continuing return to full fitness, knowing full well that his current contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in the summer.