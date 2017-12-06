How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Real Madrid will host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday as each team's UEFA Champions League group stage campaign comes to a close. 

By Stanley Kay
December 06, 2017

Real Madrid has 10 points after five matches, good for second place in Group H. Tottenham has 13 points, and can clinch the top spot in the group with a result against Apoel Nicosia. 

Los Blancos have already secured a place in the knockout stage, as Dortmund and Apoel have just two points apiece. Dortmund's Champions League campaign has been miserable, and a loss could see Dortmund finish last in its group depending on the outcome of Spurs–Apoel Nicosia. 

Dortmund is coming off a 1–1 draw with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Real Madrid enters Wednesday's match after a scoreless draw with Athletic Bilbao. 

See how to watch Wednesday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

