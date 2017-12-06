Real Madrid will host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday as each team's UEFA Champions League group stage campaign comes to a close.

Real Madrid has 10 points after five matches, good for second place in Group H. Tottenham has 13 points, and can clinch the top spot in the group with a result against Apoel Nicosia.

Los Blancos have already secured a place in the knockout stage, as Dortmund and Apoel have just two points apiece. Dortmund's Champions League campaign has been miserable, and a loss could see Dortmund finish last in its group depending on the outcome of Spurs–Apoel Nicosia.

Dortmund is coming off a 1–1 draw with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Real Madrid enters Wednesday's match after a scoreless draw with Athletic Bilbao.

See how to watch Wednesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.