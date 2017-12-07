Cesar Azpilicueta Has Sights Set on Breaking His Own Appearance Record

By 90Min
December 07, 2017

Chelsea and Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta has vowed to break his record of playing 74 consecutive games for the Blues, reports the Daily Mail

The versatile 28-year-old has become a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge since his £7m transfer from Marseille 2012, most notably for his consistent performances and never say die attitude, making him a key player in the plans of Antonio Conte. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Azpilicueta saw his run come to an end after he was rested for Chelsea's 1-0 win against Swansea a week ago, a run stretching back to December 2015, although the Spaniard was in good jest about being rotated.

He said: "Ha, yeah! I never thought about the amount of games I played in a row, 90 minutes in all of them. But I would try to beat that mark, and I'm pleased for the number of games because I know it's difficult.

"Of course I want to play every game. We are a team, the manager makes the best decisions for the team. He sees the performance, the training."

The defender will have plenty of opportunities for games as the busy festive period looms, starting with a London derby against West Ham in the Premier League early kick-off this Saturday, with a Champions League last 16 tie to worry about in the new year. 

Azpilicueta admits he and Chelsea would've preferred to play the second leg at home after qualifying as runners-up in Group C, but believes his Chelsea side have enough to reach the quarter-final regardless.

He concluded, stating: "It's true that if you finish first, you play the second leg at home.

"It's a bit of a difference but, honestly, when you go into the last 16 of the Champions League, you have to face big, big teams and we have to show our level."

