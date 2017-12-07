James Rodriguez Admits He 'Feels Great' at Bayern Munich After Champions League Win Over PSG

James Rodriguez did not have the best start to life at the Allianz Arena with Bayern Munich after his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer.

However, the Colombian has acknowledged his recent increase in playing time with the Bavarians, and credits manager Jupp Heynckes for much of his success - as the 72-year-old has been a key part of Rodriguez's development in Munich.

After an impressive win over PSG, who defeated Bayern 3-0 in their last outing at the Parc des Princes, James revealed the reasons for his side's impressive form in recent games to the Bundesliga's official site, as they prepare to fight for silverware in all competitions.

When speaking on the impact of the win over PSG, James claimed: "It's done a lot of good. The win gave us a great deal of self-confidence for our upcoming games. Hopefully, we still have a lot to play, because we've got big plans for the rest of the season. We've shown that we needn't fear a great team like PSG. It was a fair result."

The 26-year-old had an outstanding performance in the win, having a hand in two of the three goals scored, in response to his impressive form he claimed: "I'm very happy. I feel great here at the moment and you can see that reflected out on the pitch. Most of the things I try to do work out. Obviously, that has a lot to do with the fact that I've played a lot recently.

"I just want to play my part in helping Bayern win."

A pivotal part of his rise in confidence has been the faith stored in him by Heynckes, when asked about whether he feels the trust of the manager, Rodriguez replied: "Definitely. It's like I've always said - talent and form are one thing, but having continuity playing out on the pitch is just as important. On top of that, the fantastic players at Bayern make your life a lot easier. I'm happy."

The former Real Madrid man also hailed his team's resilience after their dramatic turnaround in form eight weeks after their loss to the French giants, stating: "We started on a very good run several weeks ago, and that gave us confidence. We know what we're capable of doing and didn't let ourselves get rattled.

"It's normal to go through ups and downs in any given season, but it's important to keep at it and not to lose faith. You could see what we're capable of against PSG. We're playing well, becoming increasingly solid and are a good team unit. Now we just have to keep going."

In regards to the potential of facing his former side in the Champions League Rodriguez said: "There are no easy opponents in the Champions League last 16. We'll have to be at our best both home and away, regardless of who we play against. We can't afford to get complacent. These are the games that can make your season.

"Obviously, that'd be nice. We'll just have to see what happens."

The Bavarians face off against Eintracht in their next game as they look to continue their impressive run of form.