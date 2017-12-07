PHOTO: Shakhtar Boss Paulo Fonseca Dresses Up as Zorro for Press Conference After Win Over Man City

December 07, 2017

Shakhtar manager Paulo Fonseca promised the press that he would dress up as Zorro if his side qualified from Group F and he stuck to his word on Wednesday night after qualification was sealed.

Despite being drawn in a group with Manchester City, Napoli and Feyenoord, the Ukrainians' 2-1 win over a much changed City side on Wednesday night took Shakhtar through to the last 16, and Fonseca turned up in the famous vigilante's hat and mask as promised in the post match conference.

The Portuguese boss joked with the reporters after an impressive win, a win which ended Pep Guardiola's City's run of 29 unbeaten games, though the Spaniard clearly had an eye on Sunday's crucial Manchester Derby by starting the likes of PhIl Foden and Tosin Adarabioyo. Yaya Toure also started after playing pretty much no part in the first team this season.

Shakhtar face a tough draw in the last 16 now though, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United as potential opponents in Monday's draw. 

City meanwhile face a slightly kinder draw, though Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus could well be opponents after the three Euro giants all finished second in their groups.

