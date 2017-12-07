Roy Keane Far From Convinced by Liverpool Despite Emphatic Win Against Spartak Moscow

Former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder Roy Keane refused to get carried away with Liverpool's rampant 7-0 display against Spartak Moscow, taking another dig at Jurgen Klopp's side in the process.

The Reds produced a stunning performance to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League, finishing top of Group E with a Philippe Coutinho hat trick, Sadio Mane brace and strikes from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah confirming their safe passage on a memorable night under the lights at Anfield.

Keane however, now a pundit for ITV, didn't mince his words on their Champions League highlights show in his analysis of Liverpool after their comfortable victory.

'Liverpool have beaten nobody yet' Roy Keane on the Reds' season so far.



Watch all the highlights on @ITV now pic.twitter.com/LiX1FoAz8f — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2017

Claiming that: "Liverpool have beaten nobody yet" barring their 4-0 demolition of Arsenal in August, the Reds have only the teams they're expected to beat, with the big tests still to come both in the Premier League and in Europe.

This isn't the first time that the Republic of Ireland assistant manager has criticised Liverpool in the Champions League this season.

He was far from complimentary after the Reds beat NK Maribor 3-0 at the beginning of November, claiming he wouldn't watch them even if they "were playing in my back garden."

"If Liverpool were playing in my back garden I wouldn't watch them." says Keane#LFC pic.twitter.com/QOWhKycnjh — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 2, 2017

Keane is certainly a tough man to please and will be waiting, like many, until February of the next year before the Champions League resumes before tearing into his latest victim.