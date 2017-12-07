Tim Cahill to Join Turkish Side Karabukspor in Order to Boost Personal World Cup Bid

It seems inconceivable to think that Australian poster boy Tim Cahill won't make it on to the plane to Russia next summer, but the player has his concerns.

The player has actually quit Melbourne City in a bid to try and boost his own bid to be included in the national squad, after spending too much time being named as a substitute.

As reported by the Sun, Cahill is set to sign for Turkish Super Lig side Karbukspor, who are struggling in the division.

Apparently he also had offers from a League One side in England and a Japanese J2 outfit, but Cahill favours the Turks and is supposedly keen to link up with compatriot Tony Popovic.

Karabukspor are currently bottom of the league and have lost their last six matches and are desperate to turn things around.

Cahill, who turned 38 on Wednesday, enjoyed a successful spell with Everton between 2004-12, making 257 starts and scoring 68 goals under David Moyes.

He then moved in to the New York Red Bulls before plying his trade in China with Shanghai Shenhua. He has been at Melbourne City since 2016 after a brief spell with Hangzhou Greentown, and now looks set for another new challenge.

Cahill is still an important player for Australia, and it was thanks to his goal against Syria that the Socceroos will feature in Russia next summer.

