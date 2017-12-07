VIDEO: Inter Milan Stars Capture the Festive Spirit With a Pretty Cringe Worthy Sing-Along

And so it begins...

Christmas is just around the corner and it's been fairly quiet so far on the social media front for things of note happening at football clubs around the world.

It's under three weeks to go until the big day, and Serie giants Inter Milan have got the festive ball rolling with a video of their stars singing along to best-loved Christmas song 'Jingle Bells', via their official Twitter.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

It's fair to say that their version 'Inter Bells' can be described as anything from festive to funny.. to absolutely flaming cringe!

Showing off their pipes to us in the clip are the likes of top stars Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic, Joao Mario, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Marcelo Brozovic, Eder, Antonio Candreva and Yuto Nagatomo, who is arguably the star of the show and even vice president Javier Zanetti got involved.

Il Natale si festeggia in famiglia e quella interista si riunisce il 16 dicembre allo stadio Meazza, per finire la canzone manca solo la tua voce. Unisciti al coro nerazzurro e vieni a cantare #InterBells! 🎤 #InterXmas pic.twitter.com/GSPNAdkOzT — Inter (@Inter) December 7, 2017

The Japanese international shows off his angelic (yet utterly synthesized) voice at around the 28 second mark, and he is swiftly followed by Eder who was probably just happy to be there. Showman Nagatomo then takes up centre stage for the end clip, as the whole team are conducted by none other than manager Luciano Spalletti.

In fairness when you're top of the league, things like this are probably more acceptable, but they better hope this doesn't coincide with a disastrous turn in form.

Inter lead the way in Serie A by one point ahead of Napoli, and have to play Juventus in their next fixture which will be a true test of their supposed title credentials.

