Henrikh Mkhitaryan Admits He Can Understand Why Zlatan Ibrahimovic Rubs People Up the Wrong Way

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has admitted he can understand why Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a polarising figure in football, in a recent interview with Armenian State Radio.

The Swede made his return to football and Manchester United as a late substitute against Newcastle United in the Premier League in November, seven months after sustaining knee ligament damage in a UEFA Europa League tie against Anderlecht in April. 

His return will be to the delight of football fans around the world, who is known for his bold and sometimes brash comments about himself, something that Mkhitaryan understands can upset fans and even teammates alike. 

The Armenian said: "Zlatan has a strong temper. Many people don't agree with him. People do not understand or do not want to understand his jokes or what he's talking about.

"But I have had good relations with him from the first moment. We kept in touch even when he was recovering out of Manchester."

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

The pair each joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2016 in what was a successful season for the side, winning the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League, whilst also securing Champions League football for this season. 

Mkyhitarian was also quick to joke about his status around Europe, suggesting there are more 'Gods' at Old Trafford than just Ibrahimovic after their Europa League last 16 tie against FC Rostov last season. 

He continued, stating: "Everyone knows Ibrahimovic calls himself the God. But when we landed in Rostov I told him: 'You see who the real God is.'

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I'm joking. There were many Armenians chanting my name. After that he understood there is another God - me!"

Jose Mourinho will hope to have the pair for what is set to be another busy Christmas period in the Premier League, starting with the small matter of the Manchester Derby this Sunday. 

