Jesse Lingard in Fighting Spirit of Derby Clash: 'We Need to Make Sure Manchester Is Red'

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard is in fighting spirit ahead of Sunday's huge derby clash against local rivals City, insisting that he and his Old Trafford colleagues 'need to make sure that Manchester is red'.


"I am confident. It's two great teams going out there and you don't know what the game is going to be like," Lingard told United Review.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"It might be a battle; it might not be pretty. But if we come out on top, it's always good for the city of Manchester. We need to make sure that Manchester is red at the end of the day."

After three important goals in his last three games, boyhood United fan Lingard has every right to feel confident. The team as a whole is also getting results, with United only ever starting a Premier League season in better form after 15 games on five previous occasions.

City remain eight points clear at the top of the table, though, after 13 straight league wins since August and have dropped only two points from a possible 45. Lingard is well aware of the quality within their ranks but believes a good start can serve United very well.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"Like us, they have lots of big players," the 24-year-old said.

"When [Kevin] De Bruyne's on the ball, he's always got that eye for a killer pass that can put a player one-on-one with the keeper, and Raheem Sterling's been popping up with the late goals.

"It's going to be full-on for 90-plus minutes. We need to be on point until that whistle goes, so everyone needs to stay highly-concentrated throughout. As long as we start the game well, like we did at Arsenal, I don't see any reason why we can't win."

