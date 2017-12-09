Arsenal Given Hope in Steven N'Zonzi Chase Following Omission From Sevilla Squad to Face Real Madrid

Arsenal look to have been given a boost in their pursuit of Frenchman Steven N'Zonzi, after the 28-year-old was left out of this weekend's Sevilla squad to face Real Madrid in La Liga.

Reports from The Metro suggest that N'Zonzi has fallen out with his club manager Eduardo Berizzo despite Sevilla qualifying for the Champions League last 16 stage in midweek, with reports of the midfielder boarding a flight to London following the incident.

The France international has a reported price-tag of £32.5m due to a release clause in his contract, although Sevilla could now accept offers in the region of £25m, which could see Arsene Wenger finally make a move.

N'Zonzi already has experience in the Premier League after his time at Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City before making the move to Spain in 2015 for £7m, with Arsenal looking to purchase an imposing defensive-minded midfielder to bolster their options in the centre of the pitch.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Arsenal aren't the only Premier League club reportedly interested in N'Zonzi as Everton have been linked with him in the past, although it looks to be the North London side favourites for his signature.

The central midfielder has enjoyed his time in Seville, winning the UEFA Europa League in 2016 after a 3-1 win against Liverpool in the final, their third successive victory in the competition after their 2014 and 2015 triumphs.