Atlético Madrid star Antoine Griezmann looks to have finally put rumours of a move to Manchester United to bed, after reportedly telling the Premier League side that he intends to move to Barcelona at the end of the season. Griezmann was hotly tipped to join the Red Devils last season, but Atléti's transfer embargo quashed any hopes of a move to Old Trafford.

As reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, via Calcio Mercato, the Frenchman has informed United that his future is decided, and that he will snub the advances of José Mourinho's side to join the Catalans. Barça have been eager to find a successor to Neymar, who left the Camp Nou to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world record €222m deal last summer.

Griezmann spent much of last summer's transfer window teasing United fans, as he suggested through a series of cryptic social media posts and television interviews that he would join the club. It is widely believed that the club's transfer embargo dashed chances of a summer move, but Atléti will be back in the market in January, with Diego Costa set to be among their first signings.

The 26-year-old was in London with Los Colchoneros in midweek Champions League action, as his side's 1-1 draw with Premier League champions Chelsea saw them eliminated from the competition and automatically moved into the Europa League. Griezmann will be desperate for more silverware, having joined Atlético the season after their famous La Liga title win in 2014.

Griezmann has been in poor form for his side this season, as the doubts over his future at the club have evidently affected his form. The tenacious forward has scored just five goals in 12 league appearances, as his play has distinctly lacked the sharp edge that has defined it in recent years.