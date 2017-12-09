Ausburg's Promising Left-Back Philipp Max Tracked By Some of the Premier League's Biggest Clubs

Ausburg left back Philipp Max has been scouted by some of the best Premier League clubs after the 24-year-old's impressive displays in the Bundesliga this season.

Max won a silver medal with Germany at the 2016 Olympics, and although yet to earn a full international cap, he has been largely tipped to feature at the World Cup next summer in the German national side's problem position.

According to the Daily Mail, Max has been tracked by Manchester United, Liverpool, Spurs and Everton as the big clubs look to strengthen in January.

Ausburg have made their best start to a season ever, largely down to the left-back providing a plethora of assists for their hitman Alfred Finnbogason. He is, in fact, the Bundesliga's leading assist maker with seven, an impressive accolade from defence.

He extended his contract until 2022 earlier in the year, meaning Ausburg would have to receive a large sum of money if they are to part ways with him.

Max joined Schalke 04 from Bayern Munich and earned his first appearance in 2014. He then joined Karlsruher SC that summer before joining Ausburg the following year, where he has come on leaps and bounds.

Left full-back is one of the most sought-after positions in modern football, and the Mail also claims that Juventus' Alex Sandro and Porto's Alex Telles have also been catching the eye of the Premier League's top dogs.