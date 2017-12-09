Ausburg's Promising Left-Back Philipp Max Tracked By Some of the Premier League's Biggest Clubs

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Ausburg left back Philipp Max has been scouted by some of the best Premier League clubs after the 24-year-old's impressive displays in the Bundesliga this season. 

Max won a silver medal with Germany at the 2016 Olympics, and although yet to earn a full international cap, he has been largely tipped to feature at the World Cup next summer in the German national side's problem position.

According to the Daily Mail, Max has been tracked by Manchester United, Liverpool, Spurs and Everton as the big clubs look to strengthen in January.

Ausburg have made their best start to a season ever, largely down to the left-back providing a plethora of assists for their hitman Alfred Finnbogason. He is, in fact, the Bundesliga's leading assist maker with seven, an impressive accolade from defence.

He extended his contract until 2022 earlier in the year, meaning Ausburg would have to receive a large sum of money if they are to part ways with him.

Max joined Schalke 04 from Bayern Munich and earned his first appearance in 2014. He then joined Karlsruher SC that summer before joining Ausburg the following year, where he has come on leaps and bounds.

Left full-back is one of the most sought-after positions in modern football, and the Mail also claims that Juventus' Alex Sandro and Porto's Alex Telles have also been catching the eye of the Premier League's top dogs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters