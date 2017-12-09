Claude Puel Provides Injury Update on Injured Leicester Duo Ahead of Newcastle Match

Claude Puel has provided an update on injured Leicester City duo Robert Huth and Matty James ahead of their Premier League clash with Newcastle.

The Foxes boss told the club's official website that the pair would not be fit for some time yet as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Leicester will hope to see off the Magpies' challenge to earn a third successive win, but Puel remarked that his first-team squad would have to do so without Huth or James available again.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He said: “No new injuries. Just two players with Robert [Huth] and [Matty] James who are not available at the moment.”

Centre-back Huth has not made a single senior appearance for Leicester due to a troublesome ankle injury sustained in pre-season.

The 33-year-old sat out a month of training before he appeared set to make a return to the first-team fold, but the injury flared up as he made his second appearance for the club's Under-23s set up at the end of August.

We missed huth a lot I don’t really care what people think — muzzy al najjar (@muzzyalnajjar) December 7, 2017

Huth has been absent since as the medical team at the King Power stadium attempt to get to the bottom of the issue, and has been joined in the treatment room by James since mid-September.

The ex-Manchester United youth star strained his achilles tendon in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on 9th September, and has not been able to feature for the club since.

The midfielder is expected to be back in full training at the turn of the year, but even that will depend on whether he is fully recovered from yet another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

James has already had to contend with a year out of action due to a long-term injury and will hope to put his problems behind him when he is 100% fit in the New Year.

