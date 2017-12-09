Karl Darlow Reveals How Close He Was to Joining Local Rivals in the Summer

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has started in the Magpies last two fixtures since returning to the Premier League after a long year in the Championship.

The 27-year-old revealed to Shields Gazzette that he was "incredibly close" to joining local rivals Middlesbrough after a £5m bid was put in during the Summer.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, he remained at the club after Newcastle failed to sign a new goalkeeper and since then have been using both Darlow and Rob Elliot between the sticks.

Darlow reflected on the position he was in during the summer transfer window, believing he had played his last game at Tyneside once Rafa Benitez spoke to him.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

“It has been pretty well documented – the position I was in during the summer, and what was happening, but playing for Newcastle was something I never gave up on."

He explained his relief when the transfer window had finally closed, remaining at St James' Park and is looking forward to play more games with the team.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“When the transfer window closed, it was time to knuckle down, but looking back, it was a tough period for myself. I’ve come through it and I’m feeling good.

“Hopefully, I can push on again. I’m back in the team and see if I can kick on.”

Darlow said that he met with Boro manager Garry Monk when the deal was about to be finalised.

However, Newcastle's failure in sealing a new goalkeeper kept him with the Toon.

“Newcastle were waiting on signing another goalkeeper, and it fell through for another reason.

“Thankfully, it did, because I’m still here and playing in the team again. It’s all good for me.”