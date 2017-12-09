Toronto FC will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday in MLS Cup.

The tie is a rematch of last year's final, which Seattle won on penalties.

Toronto reached this season's final after beating the New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew in the playoffs, while Seattle reached the final by topping the Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo in the postseason.

Toronto won the Supporters' Shield this season overwhelmingly, finishing the year with 69 points—12 points ahead of second-best New York City FC.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Unimas, Univision HDN, ESPN

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.