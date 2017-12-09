How to Watch MLS Cup: Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders Live Stream, TV Channel

Toronto FC will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday in MLS Cup. 

By Stanley Kay
December 09, 2017

Toronto FC will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday in MLS Cup. 

The tie is a rematch of last year's final, which Seattle won on penalties. 

Toronto reached this season's final after beating the New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew in the playoffs, while Seattle reached the final by topping the Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo in the postseason. 

Toronto won the Supporters' Shield this season overwhelmingly, finishing the year with 69 points—12 points ahead of second-best New York City FC. 

See how to watch Saturday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Unimas, Univision HDN, ESPN

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters