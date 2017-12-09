Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

Real Betis welcome Atletico Madrid on Sunday afternoon in the 15th La Liga match of the season.

Los Rojiblancos have been eliminated from the Champions League after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea last Thursday but are recovering their domestic form as they currently sit third in the table behind Valencia and Barcelona.

Andalusian Real Betis have had an encouraging beginning to the season under Quique Setie - defeating the likes of Real Madrid - and are currently placed in the middle of the league table, but have not won in six matches and will look for their first home victory in a while.

On the other hand, Atletico are still unbeaten in La Liga and have kept four clean sheets away this season.

Los Colocheros have never had too much trouble in defeating Real Betis, who haven't won any of the last 12 encounters with Diego Simeone's squad.

Although lead striker Antoine Griezmann is likely to be sidelined due to a minor hamstring injury picked up during the match against Chelsea, Atletico have a good chance to pursue their title race and three more points against Real Betis.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming La Liga fixture.

Classic Encounter

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

Atletico Madrid 5-1 Real Betis - (2 April 2016)

Despite the last match between the two sides being a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, previous encounters have always been enjoyable to watch and often featured a stunning goal parade for the Rojiblancos.

One of the most memorable games dates back to April 2016, when Atletico hosted Real Betis and humiliated them with a comfortable 5-1 win.

That year, the hosts finished third in the league, were the runners-up in the Champions League and were certainly frightening the biggest European clubs.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

During the encounter, Fernando Torres opened the scoring for the guests as he kicked a stunner with the outer instep. A young Griezmann doubled the lead only five minutes later with a lucky shot that was initially meant to be an assist but instead rolled inside the goal.

In the second half, Juanfran made it 3-0 for the home side before Ruben Castro fought back for the visitors and, profiting from a terrible mistake by Oblak, netted the 3-1.

But his goal did have such an impact on Atletico, who, as a response, added two more goals the count thanks to Griezmann and Thomas Partey.

Key Battles

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Antonio Barragan vs Koke

The Spanish defender is putting together some magnificent performances this year and has done a great job in the front row for Betis.

Barragan has already provided two assists for the Andalusians and was among the best players during the team's away win over Real Madrid earlier in September.

He will have a hard time in keeping captain Koke away from his box as the midfielder loves running through the flanks and helping out when the squad attacks.

The Spaniard is a beloved man to Simeone, has been an Atleti player for all his career and will be determined to contribute to the game.

Team News

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Spanish right-back Juanfran has returned to training after being ruled out for a hamstring injury, but Jose Gimenez will probably be featured at his place until he fully recovers.

Griezmann will be sitting on the bench after picking up a minor hamstring injury at Stamford Bridge and will probably be replaced by Frenchman Kevin Gameiro.

Real Betis will have to do without Jordi Amat, who is suspended, and lead striker Tony Sanabria, who is thought to be ruled out until May with a knee problem.

Zouhair Feddal should be ready to return after being out for over a month.

Predicted Atletico Madrid Lineup: Oblak, Gimenez, Savic, Godìn, Luis; Partey, Niguez, Gabi, Koke; Gameiro, Correa





Predicted Real Betis Lineup: Adan, Barragan, Feddal, Mandi, Durmisi; Guadrado, Garcia, Camarasa; Tello, Leon, Joaquin

Prediction

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Despite their heroics against Real Madrid, Betis have struggled in the past weeks and have suffered six league defeats since the beginning of the year.

Atletico are motivated and have returned to play at a very high level and are determined to keep up with Barcelona and Valencia's pace.

Even without Griezmann, they shouldn't be having too many problems in winning this game, although Real Betis play at home and could be looking for a draw.

Predicted result: Real Betis 1-3 Atletico