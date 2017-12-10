Peter Bosz Admits to 'Fighting' for Borussia Dortmund Job as German Media Hints at Sunday Sacking

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz has said that he is 'fighting' to stay in charge at the Westfalenstadion. However, reports in German media suggest that the Dutchman could be sacked less than 24 hours after Dortmund's defeat at home to Werder Bremen.

Despite seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bring Dortmund level, Gebre Selassie was left unmarked from a corner and saw his header go underneath Roman Bürki to secure all three points for Werder Bremen.

According to Sport Bild, Peter Bosz's sacking is sealed. Club to make an official announcement tomorrow. https://t.co/KMZVZFiSkz — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) December 9, 2017

"You never know, I'm at a big club and I think they [the board] have been quiet for a long time," Bosz said after the game, as quoted by Goal.

"It can now suddenly be over, but you know that when you're at a top club and you do not win a lot.

"I'm fighting, that's not the point, but I'm not talking about my own position."

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Despite only taking over in the summer, Bosz has already been at the centre of a lot of news surrounding his future.

With an eight-game winless run looking like it will never end, Borussia Dortmund's hierarchy are finally ready to make a change at the helm of the club and the former Ajax manager could find himself without a job as soon as Sunday morning, according to Sport Bild.

With games against Mainz 05, TSG Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich on the horizon, Borussia Dortmund can't waste any more time mulling over a new managerial appointment if they want to be in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season.