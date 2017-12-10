Peter Bosz Admits to 'Fighting' for Borussia Dortmund Job as German Media Hints at Sunday Sacking

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz has said that he is 'fighting' to stay in charge at the Westfalenstadion. However, reports in German media suggest that the Dutchman could be sacked less than 24 hours after Dortmund's defeat at home to Werder Bremen.

Florian Kohfeldt's game plan worked wonders for the visitors on Saturday, with 21-year-old Maximilian Eggestein putting Die Werderaner into the lead at half-time. 


Despite seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bring Dortmund level, Gebre Selassie was left unmarked from a corner and saw his header go underneath Roman Bürki to secure all three points for Werder Bremen.

"You never know, I'm at a big club and I think they [the board] have been quiet for a long time," Bosz said after the game, as quoted by Goal.

"It can now suddenly be over, but you know that when you're at a top club and you do not win a lot.

"I'm fighting, that's not the point, but I'm not talking about my own position."

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Despite only taking over in the summer, Bosz has already been at the centre of a lot of news surrounding his future. 

With an eight-game winless run looking like it will never end, Borussia Dortmund's hierarchy are finally ready to make a change at the helm of the club and the former Ajax manager could find himself without a job as soon as Sunday morning, according to Sport Bild.

With games against Mainz 05, TSG Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich on the horizon, Borussia Dortmund can't waste any more time mulling over a new managerial appointment if they want to be in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters