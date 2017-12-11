Newcastle Offer Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Premier League Rivals as West Ham Seek Reinforcements

West Ham have been offered Newcastle forward Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that the Londoners are keen on bringing new players in next month as they look to turn their season around under David Moyes.

The Hammers recorded a 1-0 win against Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday, with Marko Arnautovic scoring the decisive goal. And while the Austrian came in as a summer buy, along with Chicharito Hernandez, their impact hasn't been big enough to see the team progress.

Mitrovic, meanwhile, has fallen out of favour at Newcastle this season and the side are believed to be intent on offloading him in January.

Toon boss Rafa Benitez has used the centre-forward quite sparingly this season, handing him the role of back-up striker, with Dwight Gayle and Joselu the preferred options up front.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

The Mail also report that Moyes is more focused on adding players to his midfield and defence, but he does appreciate the fact that more attacking options could do him a whole lot of good.

The Irons are believed to be in for Krasnodar and Russia forward Fyodor Smolov as well. It's unlikely they'd add both Mitrovic and Smolov to their squad in January, but it might be down to who wants the move, if the Mail are to be believed.