Newcastle Offer Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Premier League Rivals as West Ham Seek Reinforcements

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

West Ham have been offered Newcastle forward Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that the Londoners are keen on bringing new players in next month as they look to turn their season around under David Moyes.

The Hammers recorded a 1-0 win against Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday, with Marko Arnautovic scoring the decisive goal. And while the Austrian came in as a summer buy, along with Chicharito Hernandez, their impact hasn't been big enough to see the team progress.

Mitrovic, meanwhile, has fallen out of favour at Newcastle this season and the side are believed to be intent on offloading him in January.

Toon boss Rafa Benitez has used the centre-forward quite sparingly this season, handing him the role of back-up striker, with Dwight Gayle and Joselu the preferred options up front.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

The Mail also report that Moyes is more focused on adding players to his midfield and defence, but he does appreciate the fact that more attacking options could do him a whole lot of good.

The Irons are believed to be in for Krasnodar and Russia forward Fyodor Smolov as well. It's unlikely they'd add both Mitrovic and Smolov to their squad in January, but it might be down to who wants the move, if the Mail are to be believed.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters