Robert Huth Hilariously Announces His Return to Leicester City Training on Social Media

Never one for taking himself too seriously, Leicester City defender Robert Huth announced on Twitter that he'd returned from injury and began training again on Monday.

Although he is far from the most prolific of social media users, Huth's Tweets are always worth the wait.

Having been out of action for the Foxes all season with an ankle injury, Huth is on the brink of a comeback and was eager to tweet about his return to training with the most Rob Huth caption possible: "Sexy is back!"

Huth's followers are used to the German causing a stir on social media, from mocking Arsenal players that were overexaggerating their injuries by tweeting a picture a small cut on his finger with the caption: "Just about recovered from the arsenal battle the other night", to saying he needs to "start practising my Rabonas" after qualify for the Champions League with Leicester.





The 33-year-old has three Premier League winners medals to his name, two of which came during a five-year spell at Chelsea.





The former Union Berlin defender has gone on to play for Middlesborough, Stoke City and Leicester, accumulating 19 caps with the German national team along the way.

Huth's return to the squad will be a huge boost for Claude Puel's side.

With big matches coming up in the Premier League against Southampton, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Watford and Liverpool before the new year, Leicester City will need to be at full strength to maintain their place in the top half of the table going into 2018.