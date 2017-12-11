Spurs Receive Fitness Boost as Victor Wanyama Returns to Training

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have received a huge fitness boost, with defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama finally back in training.

The former Southampton man has been out of action since the loss to Chelsea in Spurs' second game of the season as the result of a knee problem. He hadn't trained with the squad since August, but joined them for an outdoor session on Monday.

Wanyama had been training alone since last month, and he will hope to become available again ahead of the turn of the year. Spurs' next two matches against Brighton and Manchester City, however, do come too soon for him.

The Londoners have four more matches to play this month, and are also facing a five day period in which they will have to play three matches when January starts. So Wanyama's return does come as a timely boost, especially if they can have him back in the team after the match against City.

