Van Gaal Claims Jose Mourinho Plays 'Boring' Football at Man Utd & Reveals He'd Rather Watch City

By 90Min
December 11, 2017

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has launched a stinging attack on his successor Jose Mourinho, claiming he would rather watch local rivals Manchester City than Mourinho's current side.

Goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi helped City to a 2-1 over United on Sunday, completing a record fourteen consecutive league victories in a single season and moving Pep Guardiola's side eleven points clear at the top of the Premier League in the process.

Speaking in the aftermath of City's derby victory, Van Gaal compared the two sides, with The Daily Mirror quoting the Dutchman as saying: “I would rather watch City play than United.

“You need quality in a squad and it's clear City have a better squad."

Van Gaal, also believes that his United team was better than Mourinho's, claiming: "If you ask me how did I do at United, I will say it was my best year ever, given the circumstances I was working under.

“We played football that was quite alright. But it's not football that is appreciated in England.

“And yet, right now, looking at United, I have to conclude Mourinho is not being criticised while it's far more boring football."

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss did however say that he has no issues with Mourinho, although the same cannot be said for club CEO Ed Woodward, with van Gaal revealing: “He [Mourinho] is not an awful man. In fact, I think he is a sympathetic guy. He was my assistant at Barcelona.


“I have more problems with the CEO, Ed Woodward. He never discussed anything with me - and you can talk about anything with me."

In his two years as Manchester United between 2014 and 2016, van Gaal won the 2016 FA Cup, only to be sacked by the club just two days later.

