Fernando Torres Backs Atletico Madrid Teammate Jan Oblak as Best Goalkeeper in the World

The topic of the world's best goalkeeper has been the subject of much discussion following the continued heroics of the likes of David de Gea and Gianluigi Buffon. However, Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres - a former international teammate of De Gea - has offered his clear choice to end all debates.

Torres has overlooked his Spanish compatriot, choosing to cast his vote for another goalkeeper, his Atleti teammate Jan Oblak.

In an interview with AS (via GiveMeSport), Torres, who has played with many great goalkeepers across his illustrious career, including Petr Cech, Iker Casillias and Pepe Reina, said: "I've never seen a goalkeeper like him [Oblak]. He's the best in the world by a distance."

The Slovenian goalkeeper has steadily grown his reputation not just for Atletico, but around Europe, backed by seasonal awards in both La Liga and the Champions League for the last two years. His heroics in the Atletico goal has also equalled the La Liga record for goals conceded in a season.

It is not the first time that he has labelled the Slovenian as the best in the world. Last season Torres posted on his Instagram account a picture with his goalkeeping teammate, with a caption of, "Off to Russia with the best goalkeeper in the world".

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer sat on the goalkeeping throne for many years, strengthening his position with a host of consecutive IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) Goalkeeper of the Year awards across the span of 2013-16. However, his reign came to an end last season, as Juventus' Gianlurgi Buffon earned his fifth award of his career.

With Neuer sidelined with a lengthy injury, and with Buffon's Juventus slowly working their way back to championship form, the conversation for who is the best goalkeeper right now remains an open discussion.





Most would point towards Manchester United's David De Gea after his herculean performance against Arsenal earlier this month.





So far this season, De Gea has displayed a plethora of performances which present him as the perfect candidate for number one goalkeeper in the world. His save at Anfield to keep out Joel Matip remains one of his standout saves of the season.